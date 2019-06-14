Watch | Why are doctors protesting across the country?

Doctors across major cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru are protesting in solidarity with their counterparts in Kolkata, who have been on strike since June 11th.

The nation-wide protest is a result of an incident at NRS Medical College in Kolkata, in which a mob chased and attacked junior doctors after an 85-year-old man died at the hospital. One junior doctor has sustained a head injury following the attack. Doctors are now demanding additional security and assurance of a safe work environment.