Watch | Why are climate activists throwing food at famous paintings?

‘Girl with a Pearl Earring’, a world-famous painting by Johannes Vermeer, was targeted by climate activists at a Dutch museum on October 27.

A video going viral on social media shows a man trying to glue his head to the glass-protected painting.   

According to the museum authorities, the 17th-century masterpiece was undamaged and went back on display a day after the attack.  

The incident is not an isolated one, though

It is the latest in a string of similar occurrences in Europe, with climate protesters throwing either soup or food at famous artworks 

Why are activists targeting artworks?  

Climate activists have maintained that life, and our planet, are more important than art. 

 Activists say they are taking extreme action because other measures do not attract mass attention.


