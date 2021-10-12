Watch | Who won the 2021 Nobel Prize in Economics?

12 October 2021 17:34 IST

A video on the winners of the 2021 Nobel Prize in Economics

David Card at the University of California Berkeley, Joshua D. Angrist of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Guido W. Imbens at Stanford University shared the 2021 Nobel Prize in Economics, known as the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel.

Dr Card was awarded for pioneering research that showed an increase in minimum wage does not lead to less hiring and immigrants do not lower pay for native-born workers, challenging commonly held ideas. Dr. Angrist and Dr. Imbens shared the award for creating a way to study these types of societal issues.

