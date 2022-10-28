Videos

Watch | Who was Arshad Sharif and why are journalists in Pakistan worried?

In Islamabad, up to 40000 mourners gathered for the funeral of Arshad Sharif, a Pakistani journalist.

Sharif was only 49

Sharif was shot dead by police in Kenya after he fled arrest in his home country

Who was Arshad Sharif? And why did he feel the need to flee?

Arshad Sharif was a strident critic of Pakistan’s powerful military establishment and supporter of former premier Imran Khan

He had worked most recently as a host on the ARY network

Sharif had fled Pakistan in August to escape sedition charges

According to reports the Kenyan police opened fire on his car at a roadblock outside the capital Nairobi on October 23

Kenyan officials say Sharif’s death was a case of mistaken identity as officers thought they were firing on a stolen vehicle involved in an abduction

Sharif’s death triggered widespread speculation in Pakistan


