Watch | Who is Sonam Wangchuk and why did he go on a ‘climate fast’?

On January 30 th, Ladakhi innovator and engineer Sonam Wangchuk completed his five-day “climate fast”
Wangchuk wanted to draw attention to Ladakh’s fragile ecology and to include the region under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution
He had initially planned to fast atop Khardung La, one of the highest motorable mountain passes in the world.
However, Wangchuk claimed that he was placed under house arrest at the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives (HIAL) by the local administration and denied permission to go ahead
Read the full report here
Report: Priyali Prakash
Production: Gayatri Menon
Voiceover: Diksha Munjal
COMMents
SHARE