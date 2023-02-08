HamberMenu
Watch | Who is Sonam Wangchuk and why did he go on a ‘climate fast’?

A video on Sonam Wangchuk’s “climate fast” and Ladakh’s fragile ecology

February 08, 2023 03:55 pm | Updated 03:55 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

On January 30 th, Ladakhi innovator and engineer Sonam Wangchuk completed his five-day “climate fast” 

Wangchuk wanted to draw attention to Ladakh’s fragile ecology and to include the region under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution 

He had initially planned to fast atop Khardung La, one of the highest motorable mountain passes in the world. 

However, Wangchuk claimed that he was placed under house arrest at the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives (HIAL) by the local administration and denied permission to go ahead 

Read the full report here

Report: Priyali Prakash

Production: Gayatri Menon

Voiceover: Diksha Munjal

