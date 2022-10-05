Videos

 Watch | Who is India’s new Chief of Defence Staff and what are his powers?

General Anil Chauhan assumed charge as India’s second Chief of Defence Staff on September 30

The post had been vacant for over nine months since the death of the first CDS Gen. Bipin Rawat in a chopper crash in December 2021

General Chauhan will be the first retired three-star officer to return to service in four-star rank.

The post of Chief Defence Staff was created in December 2019

The Government formed this post to be a single-point military advisor to the government

As future wars become short, swift and network-centric, coordination among the three services is crucial.

The CDS, being above the three Service Chiefs, is expected to optimise procurement, avoiding duplication among the services and streamline the process.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 5, 2022 3:40:38 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/videos/watch-who-is-indias-new-chief-of-defence-staff-and-what-are-his-powers/article65971729.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY