 Watch | Who is India’s new Chief of Defence Staff and what are his powers?

A video explaining the powers of the Chief of Defence Staff

A video explaining the powers of the Chief of Defence Staff

General Anil Chauhan assumed charge as India’s second Chief of Defence Staff on September 30

The post had been vacant for over nine months since the death of the first CDS Gen. Bipin Rawat in a chopper crash in December 2021

General Chauhan will be the first retired three-star officer to return to service in four-star rank.

The post of Chief Defence Staff was created in December 2019

The Government formed this post to be a single-point military advisor to the government

As future wars become short, swift and network-centric, coordination among the three services is crucial.

The CDS, being above the three Service Chiefs, is expected to optimise procurement, avoiding duplication among the services and streamline the process.