Watch | Who can get bail in India?
A video on India’s bail laws
On July 11, the Supreme Court urged the Centre to bring a new law to simplify and streamline the process of bail. It was referring to the Bail Act of the U.K
It pointed out that Jails in India are flooded with undertrial prisoners some of whom don’t even need to be arrested.
Bail is the temporary release of the accused in a criminal case when the trial is pending and a judgement is awaited.
There isn’t any separate law in the Indian legal system that defines bail. But related provisions are mentioned in the CrPC (Code of criminal procedure) and punishments under the IPC
Read more about why the Supreme Court is seeking a separate bail law.
