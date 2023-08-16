Watch | Where farming and technology meet to create chocolate

This Hyderabad-based chocolaterie is on a quest: to create the best possible chocolate from Indian cacao trees.
Although India has been growing cacao for six decades, it is yet to be recognised as a source of fine flavour cacao.
The man behind this effort is Chaitanya Muppala of Hyderabad’s popular Almond House.
It started under the brand name Distinct Origins three years ago
Today, Chaitanya has launched Manam, his first chocolaterie, in Hyderabad
They went with the name Manam, meaning “us” in Telugu, in the context of how the chocolate is the work of many hands.
Under Distinct Origins, Chaitanya had partnered with over 100 farmers totalling over 1500 acres of cacao farms in Andhra Pradesh’s West Godavari district
They grow cacao responsibly, intercropping it with coconut, bush pepper, areca nut, jackfruit etc
The cacao pods are broken and dried at the Distinct Origins Fermentary
These beans are taken to the Manam chocolaterie workshop in Hyderabad.
It is here that the chocolatiers play around with textures and natural flavours
Manam has over 45 categories of products including chocolate bars, nibs and gelato
According to Chaitanya, they are not making chocolate elitist, but reminding us that it is a magical ingredient
Production : Gayatri Menon
Report : Shonali Muthalaly
Visuals: Special Arrangement
Voiceover: Sharmada Venkatasubramanian
