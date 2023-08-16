HamberMenu
Watch | Where farming and technology meet to create chocolate

A video on Hyderabad-based chocolaterie that is on a quest: to create the best possible chocolate from Indian cacao trees.

August 16, 2023 05:50 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

This Hyderabad-based chocolaterie is on a quest: to create the best possible chocolate from Indian cacao trees.

Although India has been growing cacao for six decades, it is yet to be recognised as a source of fine flavour cacao.

The man behind this effort is Chaitanya Muppala of Hyderabad’s popular Almond House.

It started under the brand name Distinct Origins three years ago

Today, Chaitanya has launched Manam, his first chocolaterie, in Hyderabad

They went with the name Manam, meaning “us” in Telugu, in the context of how the chocolate is the work of many hands.

Under Distinct Origins, Chaitanya had partnered with over 100 farmers totalling over 1500 acres of cacao farms in Andhra Pradesh’s West Godavari district

They grow cacao responsibly, intercropping it with coconut, bush pepper, areca nut, jackfruit etc

The cacao pods are broken and dried at the Distinct Origins Fermentary

These beans are taken to the Manam chocolaterie workshop in Hyderabad.

It is here that the chocolatiers play around with textures and natural flavours

Manam has over 45 categories of products including chocolate bars, nibs and gelato

According to Chaitanya, they are not making chocolate elitist, but reminding us that it is a magical ingredient

Read the full report here

Production : Gayatri Menon

Report : Shonali Muthalaly

Visuals: Special Arrangement

Voiceover: Sharmada Venkatasubramanian

