Watch | When jail was better than slogging in Qatar’s World Cup stadiums

November 22, 2022 05:04 pm | Updated 05:04 pm IST

Lusail Stadium in Qatar, will host the FIFA World Cup final on December 18, 2022

Lusail is among 8 stadiums built to host the ongoing World Cup, at a combined cost of over $200 billion

For a tiny country, with no rich football legacy to speak of, it is a massive investment

But the cost of building these structures goes beyond those figures. Thousands of human lives were at stake Ever since Qatar stunned the football world by winning the bid to host the 2022 World Cup, it has been slammed for its treatment of migrant workers, many of whom came from countries including India, Nepal to build these stadiums and the infrastructure around them

In fact, Qatar has the third-worst human rights record among countries that have hosted the FIFA World Cup, with Argentina (1978) and Italy (1934) above it

Many migrant workers perished in brutal working conditions.

Those who lived to tell the tale, recall that the situation was so inhuman, that even jail seemed a better option

Production: Gayatri Menon

Voiceover: Kanishkaa Balachandran