Watch | When a demolition drive in Mathura left several families homeless

The Indian Railways’ plan to revamp the rail corridor running across the 12 km Mathura-Vrindavan stretch has come at a huge cost

September 14, 2023 11:43 am | Updated 11:44 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Over 135 families have lost their homes in Nai Basti in Uttar Pradesh, after their pucca houses were razed to the ground to create space.

Why did this happen? This settlement is opposite the holy Hindu shrine of Krishna Janmasthan, and the Indian Railways has plans of possibly building a station near the shrine.

This is part of its plan to revamp the rail corridor running across the 12 km Mathura-Vrindavan stretch. The Railways is converting narrow gauge lines to broad gauge, so express trains can run along the route.

But this redevelopment has come at a huge cost.

Read the full story:  With homes razed, desperate families in Mathura plead for rehabilitation 

Reporting, voiceover and videos: Maitri Porecha

Production: Reenu Cyriac

Photos: RV Moorthy

Uttar Pradesh

