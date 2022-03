Watch | What is the living tower made of?

March 03, 2022

A video on Oasis Hotel Downtown in Singapore which is covered with living plants on the hotel’s red aluminium facade.

This is the Oasis Hotel Downtown in Singapore . It is also called the ‘living tower’ . This building is 190 metres high and is covered with living plants. More than 20 species of creeping plants grow on the hotel’s red aluminium facade. It was designed by local architects at WOHA as the first tropical high-rise in Singapore



