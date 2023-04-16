Watch | What is the Amul versus Nandini controversy?

April 16, 2023 11:57 am | Updated 11:57 am IST

Over the last four months, a series of developments involving the Nandini brand marketed by the Karnataka Milk Federation or KMF, has shaken up the electorate, especially in the politically charged Old Mysore region, where Vokkaligas, a largely agrarian community, are in huge numbers.

The most recent instance to kick up a political firestorm is Amul’s announcement of its foray into the Bengaluru market through sales of milk and curd on e-commerce portals.

What sparked the controversy? What are the political leaders saying?

Script and presentation: Nalme Nachiyar

Production: Ravichandran N.

Reporting: Sharath Srivatsa, Karnataka bureau