HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Watch | What is the Amul versus Nandini controversy?

In Karnataka, a war brewing between two major milk cooperatives in the country has spilled over into a political slugfest ahead of the Assembly Elections in May.  

April 16, 2023 11:57 am | Updated 11:57 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

 Over the last four months, a series of developments involving the Nandini brand marketed by the Karnataka Milk Federation or KMF, has shaken up the electorate, especially in the politically charged Old Mysore region, where Vokkaligas, a largely agrarian community, are in huge numbers.

The most recent instance to kick up a political firestorm is Amul’s announcement of its foray into the Bengaluru market through sales of milk and curd on e-commerce portals.

What sparked the controversy? What are the political leaders saying?

Script and presentation: Nalme Nachiyar

Production: Ravichandran N.

Reporting: Sharath Srivatsa, Karnataka bureau

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.