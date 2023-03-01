HamberMenu
Watch | What is sickle cell anaemia?

A video explaining how India is addressing sickle cell anaemia, a genetic blood disorder

March 01, 2023 05:31 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

In the Union Budget 2023, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced plans to create awareness of sickle cell anaemia, with universal screening of 7 crore people in the age group of 0-40 years in affected tribal areas

What is sickle cell anaemia?

Sickle cell anaemia, or SCA, is a genetic blood disorder. Unlike their usual globular structure with an indented center, these blood cells were shaped like a sickle, similar to the letter C.

A round red blood cell can move easily through blood vessels because of its shape, but sickle red blood cells end up slowing and even blocking, the blood flow.

Moreover, sickle cells die early, resulting in a shortage of red blood cells that deprive the body of oxygen.

These obstructions and shortages may cause chronic anaemia, pain, fatigue, acute chest syndrome, stroke, and a host of other serious health complications

Report : Saumya Kalia

Production : Gayatri Menon

Voiceover : Gopika KP

