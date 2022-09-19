A video explaining what is Lumpy Skin Disease

A video explaining what is Lumpy Skin Disease

Over the last few months, another viral infection has been spreading across India, this time affecting cattle

The Lumpy skin disease has killed nearly 70,000 cattle in the country

Rajasthan is one of the worst-affected States where, since July, over 50,000 cattle have died.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Centre is making all efforts to curb this disease

What is Lumpy Skin Disease?

Lumpy skin disease is a viral disease caused by a virus called ‘capripox’. It affects cattle and buffalo.

It is transmitted by blood-feeding insects, such as certain species of flies and mosquitoes, or ticks.

The disease results in fever and nodules on the skin and can also lead to death. The infected animals also start losing weight and have a reduced milk yield.

The disease is not zoonotic, meaning, it does not spread from animals to humans