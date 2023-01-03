Watch | What is Kolkata’s special bond with Pele?

January 03, 2023 02:20 pm | Updated 02:25 pm IST

From Brazil to Kolkata, the world plunged into state of mourning as the news broke of the death of football legend, Pele.

The Brazilian footballer, who is deemed the greatest player of the 20th century, died in Sao Paolo on December 29, at the age of 82

Among the millions who are mourning his death are football fans in Kolkata, who gathered at Salt Lake Stadium to pay homage to the “King of football”

The football-crazy city also has a historical connection with the legend

Back in 1977, long after his days as an international footballer, Pele arrived in what was then Calcutta, for the first time

Now representing the club team New York Cosmos, he played an exhibition match against Mohun Bagan on September 24th, 1977

It was reported that Mohun Bagan paid nearly Rs 1.7 million rupees to get the three-time World Cup winner and his club to play in India

Around 80,000 spectators filled the Eden Gardens to see him in action.

The match ended in a 2-2 draw

Production: Gayatri Menon

Voiceover: Kanishkaa Balachandran