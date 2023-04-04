Watch | What is INTERPOL, and what are its various Notices?

April 04, 2023 12:09 pm | Updated 12:25 pm IST

Mehul Choksi, Indian jewellery entrepreneur, was accused in 2018 of defrauding Punjab National Bank.

But days before the CBI could arrest him, Choksi fled India and took citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda, a tiny Caribbean nation known for its tax havens. Later that year, at the request of the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate, the INTERPOL issued a Red Corner Notice against Choksi.

But in 2023, following his appeal, the INTERPOL withdrew the Red corner notice. This move is a major setback for the CBI and ED, who have been trying to bring Choksi back to India to face trial.

What is Interpol and why is the Red Corner Notice so important? What are its various notices?