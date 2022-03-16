Watch | What is global pandemic treaty?

March 16, 2022 16:23 IST

In December 2021, the World Health Assembly agreed to start a global process to draft the pandemic treaty. The Health Assembly adopted a decision titled “The World Together” at its second special session since it was founded in 1948.

As per the decision, the health organisation established an intergovernmental negotiating body to draft a pandemic treaty.

The pandemic treaty is expected to cover aspects like data sharing and genome sequencing of emerging viruses. It will also include equitable distribution of vaccines, drugs and related research throughout the world.