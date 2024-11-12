 />
Watch: What is burdening the Indian Railways?

With the Railways juggling between modernising infrastructure, boosting safety, and managing financial strain, can India’s railways keep up with rising demands?

Updated - November 12, 2024 06:52 pm IST

Rail travel in India — often hailed as the lifeline of the nation — faces mounting challenges. While accidents have declined since the 1960s, recent derailments and collisions highlight that safety remains a critical issue.

With the Railways juggling between modernising infrastructure, boosting safety, and managing financial strain, can India’s railways keep up with rising demands?

We break down the stress factors that are burdening Indian Railways. We’ll explore recent accidents, the progress with safety systems like ‘Kavach,’ and the financial pressures behind these struggles.

Credits

Reporting: Vasudevan Mukunth

Video, editing and script: Aniket Singh Chauhan

Presentation: Zeeshan Akhtar

Published - November 12, 2024 06:51 pm IST

