Watch | What is Bhoota Kola?

May 03, 2023 11:38 am | Updated 11:44 am IST

“Bhoota Kola” is a name which may have become familiar to many after the Kannada hit film ‘Kantara’

Bhoota Kola is a ritualistic art form from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts of Karnataka and the northern parts of Kasaragod district in Kerala

The term Bhoota Kola is derived from the Kannada word “bhoota”, meaning spirit or deities and “Kola”, meaning play

The Bhoota Kola is an oracle and prayers to it are believed to bring people fortune and relieve them of their problems.

The Tuluvas, who speak the Tulu language, believe in animism and the Bhoota Kola is performed to invoke these spirits of Nature.

Performers of Kola

The Nalike, Parava and other tribes of the region have the traditional right to perform the kola

The traditional right to perform the kola belong to the Nalike and Parava tribes of the region.The incantations the performer utters are in Tulu. The nema or kola (as the performance is called) usually involves a ﬁerce dance accompanied by drums, music and other rituals.

Video & photos: Thulasi Kakkat

Production : Gayatri Menon

Voiceover: Sharmada Venkatasubramanian