Watch: What does the 2024 State of Climate report say? | Tipping Point

We’ll look at the highlights of the 2024 State of Climate Report, Nepal and Bihar floods, and an initiative that hopes to safeguard mangroves in the Sunderbans.

Earlier this month, a group of researchers from the United States, Germany, England, Australia, China, Denmark, Brazil, and Switzerland released the 2024 State of Climate report which should pay attention to. The report begins on an ominous note: “we are on the brink of an irreversible climate disaster”.

The 2024 State of Climate report analyses recent trends in key indicators of how the earth’s systems are performing, which can be used to track and assess environmental and ecological changes.

A very worrying trend that has been seen in global climate is the high values of global daily mean temperatures in almost half of 2023 and a big part of 2024 too. Both the global sea surface temperature, and the average temperature near the earth’s surface were recorded to be higher than the averages for the last three decades in most of 2023, and the trend continued this year too.

In the extreme weather events, we look at the impact of the floods in Bihar and Nepal and in today’s climate hope, we’re talking mangroves.

CreditsPresentation: Priyali PrakashVideo and production: Zeeshan Akhtar