GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Watch: What does the 2024 State of Climate report say? | Tipping Point

Watch: What does the 2024 State of Climate report say? | Tipping Point

We’ll look at the highlights of the 2024 State of Climate Report, Nepal and Bihar floods, and an initiative that hopes to safeguard mangroves in the Sunderbans. 

Published - October 21, 2024 09:31 pm IST

Priyali Prakash

We’ll look at the highlights of the 2024 State of Climate Report, Nepal and Bihar floods, and an initiative that hopes to safeguard mangroves in the Sunderbans. 

Earlier this month, a group of researchers from the United States, Germany, England, Australia, China, Denmark, Brazil, and Switzerland released the 2024 State of Climate report which should pay attention to. The report begins on an ominous note: “we are on the brink of an irreversible climate disaster”. 

The 2024 State of Climate report analyses recent trends in key indicators of how the earth’s systems are performing, which can be used to track and assess environmental and ecological changes. 

A very worrying trend that has been seen in global climate is the high values of global daily mean temperatures in almost half of 2023 and a big part of 2024 too. Both the global sea surface temperature, and the average temperature near the earth’s surface were recorded to be higher than the averages for the last three decades in most of 2023, and the trend continued this year too. 

In the extreme weather events, we look at the impact of the floods in Bihar and Nepal and in today’s climate hope, we’re talking mangroves. 

CreditsPresentation: Priyali PrakashVideo and production: Zeeshan Akhtar

Published - October 21, 2024 09:31 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.