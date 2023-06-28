Watch | What connects Mahatma Gandhi, Hindi and Chennai?

June 28, 2023 04:10 pm | Updated 04:10 pm IST

Did you know that the first Hindi classes started in Madras back in 1918?

And that Mahatma Gandhi’s son, Devadas Gandhi, was the first to conduct the Hindi classes?

On March 3, 1918, Mahatma Gandhi appealed for six Tamil and Telugu youths to come forward and learn Hindi and propagate the language in the Madras Presidency.

He said that it’s imperative to have a common language — either Hindi or sanskrit — to help unify the nation. This eventually led to the formation of the Dakshina Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha, which turned 115 on June 17th.

Read the full story here

Report: Pon Vasanth B A

Videos: Ravindran R

Production and Voice-over: Yuvasree S