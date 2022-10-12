Videos

Watch | What are India’s drug laws?

US President Joe Biden pardoned people with federal offenses for simple marijuana possession on October 6, 2022. He also initiated a review on how the drug is classified. 

In India, cannabis is still a prohibited substance under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. 

Under the NDPS Act, it is illegal for a person to produce/manufacture/cultivate, possess, sell, purchase, transport, store, and/or consume any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance. 

There are more than 70 substances that are banned under this act. This includes Cannabis, Cocaine, Heroin, Methamphetamine, LSD, Opium, MDMA, DMT etc. 


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
narcotics & drug trafficking
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 12, 2022 5:26:04 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/videos/watch-what-are-indias-drug-laws/article66001033.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY