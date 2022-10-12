A video on India’s drug laws

US President Joe Biden pardoned people with federal offenses for simple marijuana possession on October 6, 2022. He also initiated a review on how the drug is classified.

In India, cannabis is still a prohibited substance under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

Under the NDPS Act, it is illegal for a person to produce/manufacture/cultivate, possess, sell, purchase, transport, store, and/or consume any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance.

There are more than 70 substances that are banned under this act. This includes Cannabis, Cocaine, Heroin, Methamphetamine, LSD, Opium, MDMA, DMT etc.