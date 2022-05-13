Watch | What are baby berths?

May 13, 2022 17:58 IST

The Delhi and Lucknow divisions of the Northern Railway introduced foldable baby berths for passengers travelling with infants.

The baby berth has been introduced on an experimental basis in the Lucknow mail and will be introduced across all trains if the pilot is a success. It was launched as a mother’s day initiative.

Parents travelling by train so far have always had their infants or children in their own berths. But these trial baby berths are expected to offer more space for the little ones.

Two main berths of the Lucknow Mail, which runs between Delhi and Lucknow, were fitted with foldable berths. They are 770 mm in length, 255 mm in width, and 76.2 mm in height to accommodate infants.

The berth comes fitted with a stopper to keep the children from falling off during travel.

The Indian railways had mentioned that it will modify and implement this facility based on the feedback it receives from travellers.

But citizens and concerned mothers took to the internet to point out flaws that can be rectified before permanent implementation.

At the moment, berths 12 and 60 of the second cabins on both ends of AC three-tier coaches of the Lucknow Mail have been fitted with baby berths. There is no mechanism for parents of infants to book these specific berths for now as the project is still in its nascent stage.