Watch: We want to improve the economic condition of rural areas, says TN Industries Minister TRB Rajaa

Updated - August 14, 2024 01:03 pm IST

Published - August 14, 2024 12:17 pm IST

Tamil Nadu Minister TRB Rajaa aims to boost the rural economy, says the State offers incentives for investments; CM Stalin to travel to the U.S. to attract investments.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Industries T.R.B. Rajaa on Tuesday (August 13, 2024) said that the State government wants to improve Tamil Nadu’s rural economy.

“The main aim towards achieving a 1 trillion dollar economy is to improve the economic condition of rural areas and our Chief Minister is very clear about it. Hence we are giving incentives to companies ready to invest in places like Madurai, the delta districts, Theni, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari,” he said.

Speaking about T.N. CM M.K. Stalin’s upcoming visit to the U.S. is to attract more investments from prominent companies in important sectors. “Chief Minister’s (M K Stalin) upcoming visit to USA will definitely attract more investments from prominent companies in important sectors,” he said. Mr. Stalin, is slated to leave for the U.S. on August 22 scouting for investments for Tamil Nadu.

