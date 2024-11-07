Watch: ‘We must accept the results of this election’: Kamala Harris concedes election

Faced with a rejection by American voters, Vice President Kamala Harris conceded the presidential election to Donald Trump on October 6, 2024, and encouraged supporters to continue fighting for their vision of the country.

Ms. Harris called Mr. Trump to congratulate him on his victory before she addressed her supporters. She told the crowd that “we will engage in a peaceful transfer of power.” “My heart is full today....full of love for our country and full of resolve,” she said. “I spoke with President-Elect Trump and congratulated him on his victory. I also told him that we will help him and his team with their transition and that we will engage in a peaceful transfer of power,” she said, speaking at her alma mater, Howard University, just after 4 pm in Washington D.C.