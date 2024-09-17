GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch: We are talking to the Meitei and the Kuki groups, says Amit Shah on the ethnic clashes in Manipur

While addressing a press conference to mark the 100 days of the third consecutive term of the NDA government, Union Home Minster Amit Shah spoke about the Centre’s farmer-friendly policies.

Published - September 17, 2024 09:05 pm IST

Watch: We are talking to the Meitei and the Kuki groups, says Union Home Minister Amit Shah 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday (September 17, 2024) reiterated the Centre’s stand on bringing peace to strife-torn Manipur. He said the Government is talking to both Meitei and Kuki communities for lasting peace in the State. “I believe we will take control over the situation properly, both the communities we have been speaking to them,” he said, adding, “We talking to the Kuki groups and the Meitei groups and we have the roadmap to make all efforts.” 

While addressing a press conference to mark the 100 days of the third consecutive term of the NDA government, Mr. Shah also said the BJP-led NDA government will implement the ‘one nation, one election’ within its current tenure. He also spoke about the Centre’s farmer-friendly policies.

Published - September 17, 2024 09:05 pm IST

