Watch | U.S. interest rates were likely left too low for too long: John Authers

Watch | U.S. interest rates were likely left too low for too long: John Authers

Interview with John Authers, Senior Editor, Markets, Bloomberg

October 14, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST

K. Bharat Kumar

The US economy seems teetering on the brink of a recession, even though it has seen good news on the jobs front for quite a while now. Why do economists think the US is facing a gloomy future? And why should India be worried?

To gain clarity on what is happening in the US on the economic front, we spoke to John Authers, Senior Editor, Markets, at Bloomberg.

Watch the full episode of Business Matters here: The link between US bond rates and Indian economy

Presentation: K. Bharat Kumar

Videography: Thamodharan Bharath

Production: Shibu Narayan

