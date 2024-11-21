 />
Watch: U.S. indictment: Adani’s legal storm explained

We take a look at a timeline of Adani’s legal troubles.

Updated - November 21, 2024 10:23 pm IST

The U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) has issued a five-count criminal indictment of Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, and several of his business associates.

The charges include promising more than $250 million in bribes to Indian government officials to secure solar energy contracts, conspiracies to commit securities and wire fraud, and orchestrating “a multi-billion dollar scheme” to defraud U.S. investors and global financial institutions by giving “false and misleading statements”.

The indictment was unsealed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York late on November 20, 2024.

In this video, we take a look at a timeline of Adani’s legal troubles.

Credits:

Presentation: Sharmada Venkatasubramanian 

Script and Production: Shikha Kumari A  

Camera: Thamodharan B

Published - November 21, 2024 10:16 pm IST

