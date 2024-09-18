GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch: Union Cabinet approves proposal for simultaneous elections in India

Published - September 18, 2024 10:30 pm IST

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday (September 18, 2024) unanimously accepted the report submitted by a high-level committee headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind that explored the feasibility of ‘one nation, one election’.

Ram Nath Kovind-led panel had submitted the report in March ahead of the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections.

Placing the report before the Cabinet was a part of the Law Ministry’s 100-day agenda.

Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw said the Ram Nath Kovind-led panel’s report on simultaneous polls found widespread support and that the Union Cabinet approved its proposal unanimously.

The high-level committee had recommended simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies as the first step followed by synchronised local body polls within 100 days.

One Nation, One Election: What were the Kovind panel’s recommendations?

The panel had also proposed setting up of an ‘Implementation Group’ to look into the execution of the recommendations made by the committee.

