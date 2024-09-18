Watch: Union Cabinet approves proposal for simultaneous elections in India

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday (September 18, 2024) unanimously accepted the report submitted by a high-level committee headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind that explored the feasibility of ‘one nation, one election’.

Ram Nath Kovind-led panel had submitted the report in March ahead of the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections.

Placing the report before the Cabinet was a part of the Law Ministry’s 100-day agenda.

Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw said the Ram Nath Kovind-led panel’s report on simultaneous polls found widespread support and that the Union Cabinet approved its proposal unanimously.

The high-level committee had recommended simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies as the first step followed by synchronised local body polls within 100 days.

The panel had also proposed setting up of an ‘Implementation Group’ to look into the execution of the recommendations made by the committee.