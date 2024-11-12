Watch: ‘Unfortunate incident,’ says Manipur’s top cop on the violence in Jiribam

A day after the several militants were killed after a gunfight with security forces in Manipur’s Jiribam district, the situation in the district remained calm, but tense, on November 12, 2024.

On November 11, militants, armed with sophisticated weapons, fired indiscriminately at a police station and an adjacent CRPF camp in the district. Two CRPF constable were injured in the attack, while eleven suspected militants were killed.

The police also recovered three AK-47 rifles, four self-loading rifles, 2 INSAS, a rocket-propelled grenade launcher, a pump action gun, bulletproof helmets, and magazines.

In a press conference, I.K. Muivah, Inspector General of Police (Operations), Manipur, explains what happened on November 11.