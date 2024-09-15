Watch: Transition and Turmoil in post-Hasina Bangladesh | Realpolitik

It’s been more than a month since Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh’s elected Prime Minister, was forced to resign and leave the country by student protesters, political opposition and the military. Since then, the country has seen dramatic political and social developments.

An interim government headed by Mohammed Yunus, the 2006 Nobel winner for economics, took charge with the military’s backing, on August 8. The country has also seen widespread violence, targeting religious minorities, particularly the Hindu community, who make up less than 10% of Bangladesh’s population, and leaders and functionaries of the Awami League, Sheikh Hasina’s party.

Khaleda Zia, Hasina’s main political rival and chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, has been freed, and the BNP has emerged as the main political actor.

The interim government has removed a ban on the Islamist Jamaat-e-Islami, which has emerged as a second political pillar. Both the BNP and the Jamaat have taken a conciliatory approach towards China and a hostile line towards India. The Yunus administration has also taken a tough line towards India, asking New Delhi to extradite Sheikh Hasina, who is facing multiple cases in Bangladesh.

Where is the country headed?

Stanly Johny, The Hindu’s International Affairs Editor, talks to Smita Sharma, an independent multimedia journalist and a Visiting Faculty Member at the Kautilya School of Public Policy, about the situation in Bangladesh.