Director TJ Gnanavel talks about his upcoming film, ‘Vettaiyan’, working with Rajinikanth, why the film needs an ensemble cast that includes Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier and Rana Daggubati, his take on custodial torture, collaborating with his wife on writing the film and more.

Credits:Interview: Gopinath RajendranVideography: Johan Sathya Das and Shiva Raj S Production: Shiva Raj S