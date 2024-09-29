GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch | Tirupati laddu row: What’s the BJP’s dilemma? | Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar

What is the larger political impact of the Tirupati laddu row?

Published - September 29, 2024 07:33 pm IST

Nistula Hebbar
Nistula Hebbar

The Tirupati laddu is at the centre of controversy this week after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu claimed that animal fat was found in the ‘Laddu Prasadam’ made at the Tirumala temple.

This controversy has caught the popular imagination and some Hindu organisations have renewed a demand to free temples from government control. What is the larger political impact of the controversy?

The Hindu’s Nistula Hebbar explains. 

Host: Nistula HebbarProducer: V. Nivedita

