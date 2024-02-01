Watch | Thoothukudi fishing hamlet suffers 44 days of stranded existence

February 01, 2024 09:41 am | Updated 09:56 am IST

More than 40 days have passed since the historic rains battered Thoothukudi district in southern Tamil Nadu in December 2023, leaving the fishing hamlet of Kovalam cut off from the mainland, effectively turning it into an island.

Situated approximately 15 km away from Thoothukudi city, Kovalam is a coastal hamlet in the Mullakaadu panchayat, home to about 60 families comprising 300 residents whose livelihood depends solely on fishing.

The 2 km-long road leading to the hamlet, along with the drinking water pipeline and electricity poles, suffered extensive damage during the deluge on December 17 and 18.

Reporting, videos & photos: N Rajesh

Production & voiceover: Ananyaa Desikan