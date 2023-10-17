HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Watch | This woman writes 108 letters on a grain of rice

This woman writes 108 letters on a grain of rice
| Video Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA

Niru Chhabra’s talent has captured the attention of high-profile people such as former US President Bill Clinton, Indira Gandhi, former Vice President Bhairon Singh Shekhawat, and others

October 17, 2023 05:23 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Micro-calligraphy and painting on rice grains is an old Indian tradition.

One person who has aced this unique form of art is Niru Chhabra.

The art of writing on rice originated in ancient Anatolia in Turkey and India.

Over the years, Niru Chhabra has excelled herself in writing on grains of rice.

Niru usually writes with an ordinary hair brush, unlike other miniature artists who use fine tools of writing.

She could write 108 letters on a single grain of rice without using a magnifying glass.

Niru clubs her skill of miniature writing on grains of rice with social and patriotic messages.

She has written Namokar Mantra of Jains, Geeta Saar, Anekta Main Ekta, Bharat Putra, Bharat se Bharat, Jal hai toh ,Kal hai and other messages of different religions.

Reporting and visuals: Sandeep Saxena

Production and Voiceover: Yuvasree S

Related Topics

arts, culture and entertainment

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.