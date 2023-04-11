 Watch | This Kerala family handcrafts and restores violins

Meet Vinay Murali
Vinay is among the few luthiers in the country who handcrafts violins
Here, in this barely-100 square foot workshop in Chendamangalam in Kochi in Kerala, he handcrafts these violins along with his father Murali ED, and younger brother Vijay for musicians across the country
Some of their well-known customers include Kumaresh of the violinist duo Ganesh-Kumaresh, and Edappally Ajith Kumar
The violins are made using mostly natural materials including glue and varnish
The strings and the tailpiece are the only parts that Vinay sources from elsewhere
Video: Thulasi Kakkat
Report: Shilpa Nair Anand
Production: Gayatri Menon
Voiceover: Gopika K P
