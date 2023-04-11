 Watch | This Kerala family handcrafts and restores violins

April 11, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST

Meet Vinay Murali

Vinay is among the few luthiers in the country who handcrafts violins

Here, in this barely-100 square foot workshop in Chendamangalam in Kochi in Kerala, he handcrafts these violins along with his father Murali ED, and younger brother Vijay for musicians across the country

Some of their well-known customers include Kumaresh of the violinist duo Ganesh-Kumaresh, and Edappally Ajith Kumar

The violins are made using mostly natural materials including glue and varnish

The strings and the tailpiece are the only parts that Vinay sources from elsewhere

Video: Thulasi Kakkat

Report: Shilpa Nair Anand

Production: Gayatri Menon

Voiceover: Gopika K P