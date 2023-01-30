Watch | This ‘ATM’ dispenses poems?

January 30, 2023 03:54 pm | Updated 03:54 pm IST

Have you ever seen a vending machine that dispenses a story or poem?

This machine called the Story Box, dispenses curated poems, fables, facts and puzzles, all at the click of a button

The Story Box garnered attention after it was displayed at the Hyderabad Literary Festival (HLF) from January 27 to 29.

How does this work?

With a simple, easy user interface the contents of the Story Box has been categorized according to genre and difficulty levels

It runs through a direct power supply and paper rolls need to be changed once in a while.

The source of the content is created by the team from mostly published books, which is already out of copyright

The work behind it

The machine has been developed by the Library Solutions

During the pandemic, the team worked from scratch to create the product

Presently, 29 units of Story Box are present at schools and other organisations

Read the full report here

Report : Neeraja Murthy

Video : Ramakrishna G

Production: Gayatri Menon

Voiceover: Abhinaya Sriram