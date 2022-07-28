 Watch | These school students in Madurai dressed up as chess pieces

A video on Madurai school students dressed up as black and white chess pieces to simulate a live chess game.

Chess is currently the rage in Tamil Nadu, with the 44 th Chess Olympiad set to be held in Mamallapuram near Chennai from July 28

Further south in Madurai, the Keren Matriculation School came up with its own unique way to celebrate this event

These students were dressed up as black and white chess pieces to simulate a live chess game, on a 2,500-square feet board

A total of 32 students between the ages of 13 to 18 were selected.

16 students on either side were told to move by two guest chess enthusiasts, Ebenezer Joseph and Dr Donald James Moir, a retired British physician.

This live demo looked to pit the old versus the new, by having Dr Donald represent the English and Ebenezer represent the contemporary Olympiad.

The event also saw the participation of Madurai-based Grandmaster Deepan Chakkravarthy, International Master BT Murali Krishnan, and Commonwealth gold medallist M Rajadarshini in simultaneous chess matches against the students.

