A video on the team representing India at the Street Child Football World Cup

This team of Chennai girls are from Karunalaya Social Service Society.

They represent team India in the upcoming Street Child Football World Cup 2022 at Doha, Qatar.

Karunalaya is a non governmental organisation that works for the rehabilitation of street children. They will be heading to Doha to play Street Child Football World Cup 2022 from October 6 to 16.

Read more about how football transformed their lives.