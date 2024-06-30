ADVERTISEMENT

Watch: The U.K. goes to the polls

Published - June 30, 2024 11:11 am IST

Sriram Lakshman
The video delves into public sentiment, highlighting voter frustrations with both major parties and the desire for inspiring leadership on the world stage. Sriram Lakshman explores the significance of Sunak potentially losing his own seat and Labour’s consistent lead in the polls, while also addressing the low popularity ratings of both prime ministerial candidates.

Featuring an exclusive interview with Professor Anand Menon, an expert in European Politics and Foreign Affairs from King’s College London, this video offers invaluable insights into the elections’ potential outcomes and their implications for Britain’s future. Don’t miss this essential guide to understanding the complex factors influencing the UK’s political direction, including the impact of 14 years of Conservative rule and the challenges facing any incoming government in addressing the nation’s myriad issues.

CONNECT WITH US