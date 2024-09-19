Watch: The rise of Udhayanidhi Stalin | Focus Tamil Nadu

As the DMK celebrates its 75th year, a historic milestone for a regional political party in India, the rise of actor-producer turned politician Udhayanidhi Stalin within its ranks appears inevitable. What has contributed to this dynastic dominance of the Karunanidhi family?

On September 17, 1949, C N Annadurai along with four other prominent Dravidian leaders, broke ranks with Periyar E V Ramasamy’s Dravidar Kazhagam and formed the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. In just 18 years, the DMK stormed to power, not just becoming the first regional party in India to form the Government, but also permanently dislodging the Congress from power in Tamil Nadu.

Within two years, Chief Minister Annadurai, succumbed to cancer. Thereafter, M Karunanidhi, the PWD Minister, outwitted Nedunchezhian the number two in the hierarchy, and took over the mantle of the Government and the party in 1969.

In retrospect, this was a turning point for the DMK. Had it not been for Karunanidhi, a born political animal, it is unlikely that the DMK would have survived the Emergency and remained a key force despite the emergence of the charismatic MGR and the AIADMK.

While it was possible for Karunanidhi to steal a march over party stalwarts, today the DMK has become inseparable from his family. With his son and Chief Minister M K Stalin succeeding him in the party, now the ground is being laid for the promotion of his grandson Udhayanidhi Stalin.

There is a chorus among second line leaders to move him up the ladder by elevating him as Deputy Chief Minister. There are, however, striking differences, between the growth of Stalin and Udhayanidhi in the party and government hierarchy. We look at how Stalin rose up the ranks and contrast it with his son’s rise.

Presentation: D Suresh Kumar

Video: Shiva Raj

Production: Shibu Narayan