Watch | The rise of ‘Little Cuba’s’ new boxing star Nitu Ghanghas

22-year-old Nitu Ghangas lives in Haryana’s Bhiwani district, a region known for producing a number of Indian boxers, including Olympic bronze medallist Vijender Singh
Nitu has been in the news, bagging a gold medal in the 48 kg category at the 2023 Women’s Boxing World Championships in New Delhi last month
Nitu’s journey to the ring was not an easy one
While Nitu was initially not interested in the sport, it was her father, Jai Bhagwan, who pushed her to take it up
He even went on ‘leave without pay’ from his job at the Haryana Vidhan Sabha to accompany Nitu to the boxing academy
In 2019, Nitu suffered a shoulder injury which she feared would end her career
But she came back to the ring after treatment in Chennai for a month
Nitu’s coach, Jagdish Singh, who has been at the Bhiwani Boxing Club since 2003, describes her as a “shy” girl.
Report: Ashok Kumar
Videos : VV Krishnan
Production : Gayatri Menon
Voiceover: Sharmada Venkatasubramanian
