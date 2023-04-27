Watch | The rise of ‘Little Cuba’s’ new boxing star Nitu Ghanghas

April 27, 2023 12:38 pm | Updated 12:50 pm IST

22-year-old Nitu Ghangas lives in Haryana’s Bhiwani district, a region known for producing a number of Indian boxers, including Olympic bronze medallist Vijender Singh

Nitu has been in the news, bagging a gold medal in the 48 kg category at the 2023 Women’s Boxing World Championships in New Delhi last month

Nitu’s journey to the ring was not an easy one

While Nitu was initially not interested in the sport, it was her father, Jai Bhagwan, who pushed her to take it up

He even went on ‘leave without pay’ from his job at the Haryana Vidhan Sabha to accompany Nitu to the boxing academy

In 2019, Nitu suffered a shoulder injury which she feared would end her career

But she came back to the ring after treatment in Chennai for a month

Nitu’s coach, Jagdish Singh, who has been at the Bhiwani Boxing Club since 2003, describes her as a “shy” girl.

