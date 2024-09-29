ADVERTISEMENT

Watch: The phenomenal story of Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay 

Updated - September 29, 2024 01:00 pm IST

Nico Slate joins us to discuss Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay’s various contributions to Indian freedom struggle and cultural history. 

Sharmada Venkatasubramanian
Watch: The phenomenal story of Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay 

Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay was a woman who not only stood at the forefront of India’s fight for independence but also reshaped the cultural and social framework of the nation. On top of being a significant freedom fighter, she was also a social reformer, an advocate for women’s rights, and a pioneer of India’s cultural renaissance. 

In a country striving for independence, she fought for a future where every individual—regardless of gender—could thrive.

In the fourth episode of this series, we discuss the incredible story of her life and her various contributions to the country.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US