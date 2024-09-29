GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch: The phenomenal story of Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay 

Nico Slate joins us to discuss Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay’s various contributions to Indian freedom struggle and cultural history. 

Updated - September 29, 2024 01:00 pm IST

Sharmada Venkatasubramanian
Watch: The phenomenal story of Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay 

Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay was a woman who not only stood at the forefront of India’s fight for independence but also reshaped the cultural and social framework of the nation. On top of being a significant freedom fighter, she was also a social reformer, an advocate for women’s rights, and a pioneer of India’s cultural renaissance. 

In a country striving for independence, she fought for a future where every individual—regardless of gender—could thrive.

In the fourth episode of this series, we discuss the incredible story of her life and her various contributions to the country.

Published - September 29, 2024 12:51 pm IST

