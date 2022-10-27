Videos

Watch | Telangana provides free diagnostic tests for the needy

From ultrasound to digital ECG, the Telangana government

is providing these diagnostic tests for free under its Telangana Diagnostic Hub Scheme

This model was initially developed in Hyderabad district, and was subsequently expanded to the entire state.

Several district level hubs are operational in the State

The hubs are equipped with cutting-edge technology to assist the people.

“Our ECG machine can generate results in 5-10 minutes. We offer free services that would otherwise cost up to Rs.3000 in private hospitals.- Syed Aman, Lab Manager


