Watch | Tamil Nadu’s Authoor betel leaf gets Geographical Indication tag

April 11, 2023 11:31 am | Updated 11:56 am IST

You would have seen these betel leaves in several occasions, such as weddings, housewarmings, temple festivals and other auspicious occasions.

This is the Authoor betel leaf, that is unique to the village of Authoor in Thoothukudi district in Tamil Nadu.

Known locally as “Authoor Vetrilai”, it has now earned a Geographical Indication tag.

A Geographical Indication tag is a label that is applied to products that have a specific geographical origin and that have characteristics related to a particular location.

Vetrilai is known by various other names, such as tambulam in Sanskrit, paan in Hindi, tamula pakukilli in Telugu.

The unique character of Authoor betel leaf grown in Nattukodi, is that stalks are lengthy when compared to others.

While packing, the moisture level of long stalk helps to retain the freshness of the betel leaf and increase the shelf life.

The Authoor betel leaf is known for its spicy after-taste.

Video: N. Rajesh

Script: Sangeetha Kandavel

Production: Gayatri Menon

Voiceover: Kanishkaa Balachandran