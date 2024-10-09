GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Watch: Supreme Court declares caste-based work in prisons unconstitutional | An analysis

Watch: Supreme Court declares caste-based work in prisons unconstitutional | Analysis

Sandeep Phukan, Krishnadas Rajagopal, and Abhinay Lakshman analyse the Supreme Court’s historic judgment declaring caste-based work allocation in prisons unconstitutional.

Updated - October 09, 2024 07:11 pm IST

Sandeep Phukan,Krishnadas Rajagopal,Abhinay Lakshman

In a recent judgement, the Supreme Court declared that caste-based discrimination of prisoners, segregation of their work according to caste hierarchy, and the treatment of inmates from the de-notified tribes as “habitual offenders” within prison walls across India are oppressive to fundamental human dignity and personality.

The top court directed the revision of prison manuals within three months. It ordered the deletion of the ‘caste column’ and any references to caste in registers of undertrials and convicts maintained in prisons. The court underscored that members of denotified tribes must not be subjected to arbitrary arrest.

In this discussion, Sandeep Phukan, Krishnadas Rajagopal, and Abhinay Lakshman analyse the Supreme Court’s historic judgment declaring caste-based work allocation in prisons unconstitutional. They explore the judgment’s roots in colonial laws, its violation of Articles 14, 15, and 17, and its potential impact on prison reforms across India.

Published - October 09, 2024 07:10 pm IST

Related Topics

Caste / discrimination / prison / justice and rights / judiciary (system of justice)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.