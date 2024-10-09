Watch: Supreme Court declares caste-based work in prisons unconstitutional | An analysis

In a recent judgement, the Supreme Court declared that caste-based discrimination of prisoners, segregation of their work according to caste hierarchy, and the treatment of inmates from the de-notified tribes as “habitual offenders” within prison walls across India are oppressive to fundamental human dignity and personality.

The top court directed the revision of prison manuals within three months. It ordered the deletion of the ‘caste column’ and any references to caste in registers of undertrials and convicts maintained in prisons. The court underscored that members of denotified tribes must not be subjected to arbitrary arrest.

In this discussion, Sandeep Phukan, Krishnadas Rajagopal, and Abhinay Lakshman analyse the Supreme Court’s historic judgment declaring caste-based work allocation in prisons unconstitutional. They explore the judgment’s roots in colonial laws, its violation of Articles 14, 15, and 17, and its potential impact on prison reforms across India.