 />
Watch:  Suhas Palshikar: Shiv Sena faces identity crisis amid hindutva and legacy battles

Published - November 20, 2024 11:31 pm IST

Vinaya Deshpande Pandit

Political analyst Suhas Palshikar noted that the Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024 showcase fragmented alliances, voter cynicism, and hyper-localized issues.

Traditional party identities are fading, with local candidates and issues taking centre stage. Palshikar highlights the pivotal role of independents and rebels in government formation while emphasizing the challenges split factions like Shiv Sena and NCP face. He also critiques alliances for lacking coherent narratives and disillusioning voters with party politics. Watch as Maharashtra’s political future unfolds amidst these complexities.

