Watch | Sirumugai’s unique wedding saree

A video on Sirumugai’s unique experiments on silk sarees

Sirumugai a silk hub near Coimbatore is known for its unique experiments on silk sarees.

The town, which is home to around 5,000 weaver families, has been trying out unique experiments on saris since 2007. The place is now admired for elaborate wedding sarees with couple portraits.

This sari is popularly known as the ‘Manamakkal’ or bride-and-groom sari. It has a large portrait of the couple woven in golden zari across the pallu.