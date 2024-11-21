 />
Watch: Should temple elephants be freed? | Focus Tamil Nadu

In this episode of The Hindu Focus Tamil Nadu, D Suresh Kumar examines the plight of temple elephants, often kept in restricted spaces, chained, and subjected to harsh living conditions.

Published - November 21, 2024 10:40 pm IST

D. Suresh Kumar

In Tamil Nadu, the long-standing tradition of keeping elephants in temples has frequently come under scrutiny. A few days ago, Deivanai, an elephant at the Tiruchendur Subramanian Swamy Temple, turned aggressive, killing its mahout and his relative. In another case, Subbulakshmi, an elephant at the Sri Shanmuganathar Temple, died in a fire accident. These tragic incidents have reignited debates about the ethics and practicality of keeping elephants in captivity in places of worship.

In this episode of The Hindu Focus Tamil Nadu, D Suresh Kumar examines the plight of temple elephants, often kept in restricted spaces, chained, and subjected to harsh living conditions. Studies show that many suffer from foot ailments due to prolonged confinement on unsuitable surfaces, leading to severe pain and even death.

The courts have repeatedly questioned this practice, citing no religious mandate for keeping elephants in temples. Significant rulings, including the Madras High Court’s 2021 and 2023 judgments, advocate against acquiring new elephants and suggest rehabilitating existing ones to government camps. Activists also propose innovative solutions such as replacing live elephants with eco-friendly robotic replicas to uphold traditions without compromising animal welfare.

This detailed discussion explores the challenges, judicial interventions, and potential alternatives, shedding light on whether temples can balance tradition and compassion for these gentle giants.

